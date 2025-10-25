Hague (upper body) was activated from injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Hague appears to be ready for his Nashville debut after missing the first eight games of the 2025-26 campaign. He had five goals, 12 points, 74 shots on net, 74 blocked shots and 82 hits across 68 regular-season appearances with Vegas in 2024-25. Hague will probably replace Roman Josi (upper body) in Saturday's lineup against the Kings.