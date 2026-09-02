Hague (upper body) is expected to be healthy for training camp, Nick Kieser of Lower Broad Hockey reports Tuesday.

General manager Chris MacFarland told reporters Tuesday that the Predators are expected to have everyone healthy to begin camp. Hague was limited to 15 points in 62 outings last season, missing three chunks of time due to injuries throughout the year, including the last six games of the campaign. The 27-year-old defenseman will likely fill a defensive role in the bottom four, so his fantasy value is set to be limited to banger formats -- he had 76 hits, 54 blocked shots and 47 PIM last year.