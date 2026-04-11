Predators' Nicolas Hague: Won't play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hague (upper body) won't play against Minnesota on Saturday, Brooks Bratten of the Predators' official site reports.
Hague remains day-to-day and will miss his fourth straight game. He has three goals, 15 points, 56 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and 76 hits in 62 appearances this season.
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