Hague scored a goal, added an assist logged two PIM and doled out three hits in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Wild.

Hague was scratched for eight straight games before bumping Daemon Hunt out of the lineup. The 27-year-old Hague had a decent performance, though the team's poor result means his place in the lineup is still on shaky ground. Through 14 appearances, he's earned three points, 11 shots on net, 19 hits, 17 blocked shots, 19 PIM and a minus-6 rating. Hague will likely see third-pairing minutes whenever he plays.