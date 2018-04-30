Predators' P.K. Subban: Tallies two points

Subban scored a power-play goal and had an assist in a 5-4 double-overtime win over the Jets in Sunday's Game 2.

Subban also had six shots on goal and played a game-high 39:24. This is his first goal of the playoffs, and only his second goal in a whopping 37 games. However, the 28-year-old had a personal best 16 goals this season, so he could find his form at any time.