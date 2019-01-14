Predators' Phil Di Giuseppe: Placed on waivers
Di Giuseppe was put on waivers Monday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by Nashville (via Carolina) back on Jan. 1, but Di Giuseppe failed to record a single point in three games. If he goes unclaimed, Di Giuseppe will report to AHL Milwaukee. The Predators have not yet to announce a corresponding roster move.
