Di Giuseppe was placed on waivers by the Jets on Monday, James Mirtle of The Athletic reports.

Di Giuseppe joined the Jets on a two-way contract in July, but he was unable to land a spot on the team's Opening Night roster. He made 20 NHL appearances for the Canucks during the 2024-25 regular season, logging a goal, five assists, 54 hits, six blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 11:34 of ice time. Assuming he clears waivers, he'll likely head to the AHL to begin the 2025-26 campaign.