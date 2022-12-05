McDonagh (upper body) is expected to miss 2-4 weeks. He was placed on injured reserve Monday.
In a corresponding move, the Predators brought up blueliner Jordan Gross on Monday. McDonagh was struck in the face by the puck this past Friday versus the Islanders. He has six assists, 20 shots on goal, 48 blocks and 19 hits in 23 games this season.
