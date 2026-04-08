O'Reilly logged two assists and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Ducks.

O'Reilly is on a four-game point streak (one goal, five assists) to begin April. The veteran center had a hand in goals by Filip Forsberg (on the power play) and Brady Skjei (shorthanded) in this contest. O'Reilly is up to 72 points, including 19 on the power play and three while shorthanded, through 77 appearances this season. He's added 147 shots on net, 62 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating while most often playing on the top line.