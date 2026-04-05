O'Reilly scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

O'Reilly's tally at 8:28 of the third period stood as the game-winner. The center also set up Tyson Jost's empty-netter to help secure the win. O'Reilly had gone six contests without a goal prior to Saturday, though he still had three assists in that span. The veteran center is at 25 tallies, 69 points, 144 shots on net, 59 blocked shots and a plus-8 rating over 75 appearances. Hes a point away from reaching 70 for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign with the Blues, when he had a career-best 77 points in 82 regular-season outings.