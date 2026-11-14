O'Reilly scored two goals on four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly had both of the Predators' goals in regulation. This performance snapped his seven-game goal drought, a span in which he had four assists and just four shots on net. There's no reason to worry about O'Reilly's production -- he'll find offense as long as he remains on the top line. For the year, he has nine goals, 10 helpers, 35 shots on net, 22 blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over 20 appearances.