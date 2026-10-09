O'Reilly tallied the game-winning goal, placed two shots on net, posted two blocked shots and served two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over Montreal.

O'Reilly played the hero in Thursday's contest, as he gave Nashville a 3-2 lead with his power-play goal with just over three minutes remaining in the final period. The 35-year-old center is off to a solid start in 2026-27, where he has a goal, three points, eight shots on net, three hits and four blocked shots across four appearances. While his 74-point outburst in 2025-26 was his first season north of 70 points since the 2018-19 campaign, his early involvement with the Predators' offense in the new season shows that he still has plenty to give. The two-way center is a solid fantasy option in category-based leagues, and even in his 18th NHL season, a projection of 60-plus points is a fair assumption to make for O'Reilly in the 2026-27 campaign.