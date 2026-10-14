O'Reilly scored a goal on two shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Golden Knights.

O'Reilly opened the scoring just 3:55 into the first period, then assisted on Adam Edstrom's shorthanded goal in the second. The veteran center also finished with a plus-1 rating in an otherwise disappointing night for Nashville. His substantial playing time and involvement in multiple situations should help him stay relevant in fantasy, though. He has points in four of his last five appearances, tallying two goals and three assists over that stretch.