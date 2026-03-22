O'Reilly scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Vegas.

The veteran center helped set up Nashville's first goal of the afternoon by Steven Stamkos just 40 seconds into the first period, before potting the game's final tally late in the second. It was O'Reilly's first multi-point performance since Feb. 4, and on the season he's delivered 24 goals and 64 points in 68 games.