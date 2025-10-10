O'Reilly scored the game-winning goal in Thursday's 2-1 season-opening win against the Blue Jackets.

O'Reilly came through in a big spot for the Predators, as he scored the game winner with less than three minutes remaining in the contest. This power-play goal continues his success with a man advantage, as he put up 28 power-play points in 2023-24 and 17 just a year ago. The 34-year-old began this season in a top-line role on the right wing alongside Filip Forsberg and Brady Martin. The primary-center O'Reilly could draw starts this season anywhere in the Predators' top-six and will aim to maintain his track record of strong two-way play, which could lead to good category coverage in fantasy.