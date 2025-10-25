Ufko scored a goal and added two assists in AHL Milwaukee's 6-2 win over San Jose on Friday.

Ufko looks to have taken a step up on offense this season with five points through three games. He had eight goals and 30 points in 72 regular-season outings as an AHL rookie in 2024-25. Ufko also made his NHL debut for the Predators in April, logging 15:37 of ice time against Utah. While he's a bit undersized for a defenseman, he could still earn a call-up if his offense remains strong.