Stastney logged an assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Stastney ended an eight-game point drought with the helper. The 25-year-old has played regularly in a bottom-four role this season, but he hasn't been the most consistent blueliner when it comes to offense. For the year, he's at seven points, 23 shots on net, 20 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating across a career-high 25 appearances.