Novak notched a goal and two assists, including one on the power play, in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Sharks.

Novak cracked the scoresheet for the second game in a row, making it the first time he recorded points in at least two straight games since a three-game stretch between Dec. 10 and Dec. 14. It was also the first multi-point effort of the campaign for the 27-year-old, but these outputs aren't expected to become the norm for Novak especially considering his bottom-six role in the lineup.