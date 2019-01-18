Predators' Zac Rinaldo: Placed on IR
The Predators placed Rinaldo (undisclosed) on injured reserve Friday.
The nature of Rinaldo's injury is a mystery, but his absence won't impact any fantasy lineups, as he's frequently been a healthy scratch this season and has otherwise only totaled three points in 23 appearances. Another update on the gritty forward's status should surface once he's activated off IR.
