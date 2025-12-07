Quick will the defend the home net Sunday versus the Golden Knights, per Mollie Walker of the New York Post.

Quick was activated from injured reserve Saturday and will make his first start since Nov. 22 in Utah after contending with a lower-body injury. The veteran netminder has lost his last two outings, but he's been a solid No. 2 option this year, as he's posted a 3-3-0 record, 1.69 GAA and .944 save percentage over six appearances. The Golden Knights have won three consecutive games and are coming off a 3-0 win in New Jersey on Friday.