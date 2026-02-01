Quick turned aside 28 of 33 shots in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Pittsburgh, with the Penguins' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Seven of the 11 goals on the afternoon were scored during a wild third period, but Quick wasn't to blame for the final result as the Rangers got out-played in all three frames. The 40-year-old netminder managed only one win in January despite holding down the No. 1 job between the pipes, going 1-7-1 in nine outings with a brutal 4.63 GAA and .827 save percentage, but he should be able to return to a more sheltered role once Igor Shesterkin (lower body) is back.