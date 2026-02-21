Rangers' Jonathan Quick: Leaves practice early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Quick (lower body) left Saturday's practice early as a precaution, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.
Quick started 10 of the last 14 games due to the absence of Igor Shesterkin (lower body). There is still no timeline for Shesterkin's return. If he's healthy, Quick could start Thursday's home matchup against Philadelphia. He has a 4-14-2 record with a 3.10 GAA and an .890 save percentage in 20 appearances this season.
