After missing the Rangers' last game with an upper-body injury, Quick will be back between the pipes for Sunday's home matchup with Columbus. The 37-year-old netminder has been solid while filling in for Igor Shesterkin (lower body), going 2-0-1 with a .927 save percentage over his last three starts. He'll face a Blue Jackets team that's coming off a 5-4 loss to Detroit on Saturday.