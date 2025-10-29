Carrick scored an empty-net goal and added five PIM in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Canucks.

Carrick fought Marcus Pettersson late in the first period. In the end, Carrick had the last laugh, striking the empty net from long distance to help the Rangers secure the win. The 33-year-old center is now at one goal, four assists, 20 shots on net, 15 hits, eight blocked shots, 10 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances. He has rarely produced much more than one shot per game, but if he keeps putting the puck on net, he could challenge his career-high 20-point effort from last season.