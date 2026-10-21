Carrick (upper body) will not be in the lineup versus the Flyers on Wednesday, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Carrick has only appeared in four of the Sabres' nine games to start the year, so he's far from a lock for the lineup even when healthy. While the team will also be without forward Justin Danforth (upper body), it will get Jason Zucker (abdomen) in the lineup for the first time this year. At this point, Carrick figures to remain a fringe roster piece even after being cleared to play and won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.