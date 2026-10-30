Carrick posted an assist and three hits in Thursday's 7-6 win over the Ducks.

Carrick returned from a four-game absence due to a middle-body injury. The 34-year-old forward saw a team-low 8:45 of ice time, though that's to be expected coming off an injury for a player that wasn't a lock to play prior to his absence. The helper was his first point of the season to go with one shot on net, 12 hits, four PIM and a minus-2 rating through five appearances. Given his likely part-time role, he's not a strong fantasy option.