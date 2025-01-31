Larkin scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 shootout win over Edmonton.
Larkin found the back of the net and continued his excellent stretch, as he's now recorded points in five of his last six appearances. He's been on a roll throughout the month with 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 14 January games.
