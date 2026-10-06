Larkin (upper body) has been taken off non-roster injured reserve ahead of Tuesday's matchup with Ottawa, per the NHL media site.

Larkin looks set to make his season debut after missing the Wings' opening two games of the year due to his upper-body problem. With the veteran center back in the lineup, he figures to reclaim his spot on the top line and No. 1 power-play unit. Considering Larkin has reached the 65-point threshold in five straight seasons, fantasy managers should feel confident in his ability to produce, even with his trade request lingering over the team.