Red Wings' Elmer Soderblom: First point since return
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Soderblom notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.
Soderblom snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old also missed seven games due to an undisclosed injury during his slump, and he was a healthy scratch once in that span. He's been a bottom-six regular when healthy this season, picking up two points, 24 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating over 19 appearances.
