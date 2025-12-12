Soderblom notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Oilers.

Soderblom snapped a 13-game point drought with the helper. The 24-year-old also missed seven games due to an undisclosed injury during his slump, and he was a healthy scratch once in that span. He's been a bottom-six regular when healthy this season, picking up two points, 24 shots on net, 32 hits and a minus-3 rating over 19 appearances.