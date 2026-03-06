Soderblom was traded to Pittsburgh from Detroit on Friday in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick.

Soderblom is currently mired in a 16-game pointless streak and has served as a healthy scratch for the last three games. All signs of a young player in need of change, something general manager Kyle Dubas has frequently targeted. It cost the Penguins a third-round pick they previously acquired from San Jose. Soderblom should be in the mix for a bottom-six role with the Pengs but may find himself serving as a healthy scratch periodically.