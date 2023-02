Raymond (lower body) was at practice Friday, according to Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press.

Raymond has missed the last seven games, but is getting close to a return. Raymond was outstanding in his rookie season, scoring 23 goals and adding 34 assists in 2021-22, but he has had the proverbial 'sophomore jinx' this season, scoring 15 goals with 18 assists. Consider him day-to-day at this time.