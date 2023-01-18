Rasmussen logged an assist, two shots on goal and four hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Coyotes.

Rasmussen hasn't scored through eight games in January, but he's managed three assists across his last two outings. The 23-year-old saw a season-high 19:59 of ice time Tuesday -- he's bounced around the lineup a bit, but he's typically maintained at least a middle-six role. He's up to 20 points, 69 shots on net, 92 hits, 33 blocked shots, 29 PIM and a minus-5 rating through 41 contests.