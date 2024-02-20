Rasmussen signed a four-year, $12.8 million contract extension with Detroit on Tuesday.
Rasmussen is in the final season of a three-year, $4.38 million deal. The 24-year-old forward has 11 goals, 23 points and 74 shots on net through 55 games this season.
