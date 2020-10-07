Kuffner won't receive a qualifying offer from the Oilers, so he'll hit the market as an unrestricted free agent Friday.

Kuffner was essentially a throw-in in the deal that sent Andreas Athanasiou to the Oilers in exchange for Sam Gagner and a pair of picks, and he clearly was never going to be a part of Edmonton's plans for the future. He does, however, have 10 games of NHL experience and 36 games of AHL experience, so he shouldn't have too much trouble finding a minor-league contract for the 2020-21 campaign.