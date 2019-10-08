Red Wings' Ryan Kuffner: Promoted from AHL
Kuffner was promoted from AHL Grand Rapids on Monday.
Kuffner was scoreless in his first 10 NHL contests last season after a very successful four-year collegiate career with Princeton. The Red Wings are currently riddled with injuries throughout the lineup so the 23-year-old winger could see some bottom-six time during this NHL stint.
