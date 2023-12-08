Levi made 29 saves in a 3-1 victory over the Bruins on Thursday.

Levi seems to have a bit of his magic back -- some of his saves were game savers -- so, roll the dice and get him back in your net. He was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday and played his first NHL game since Nov. 25 when he allowed three goals in relief against New Jersey. It was the first time Levi has made 25 or more saves and allowed one or fewer goals in a game. And he's the youngest Buffalo netminder to do it since Martin Biron made 30 saves and allowed a single goal back in March 1999.