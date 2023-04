Levi will get the starting nod in Columbus on Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Levi is 4-2-0 with a .901 save percentage through six career NHL appearances. He'll be stationed between the pipes for Buffalo's final game of the 2022-23 campaign and has the inside track for the No. 1 job next season. The rookie netminder was on a three-game winning streak before losing to the Devils on Tuesday.