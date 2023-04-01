Levi turned aside 31 shots in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.

The Sabres staked the 21-year-old to a 2-0 lead, and Levi had to survive a furious comeback from the Blueshirts that included 20 shots in the third period alone just to get the game to OT, but Jeff Skinner made sure the kid was a winner in his first NHL start. Buffalo remains five points back of Pittsburgh for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, with Florida in between the two, and it's entirely possible Levi gives the Sabres their best chance to close the gap of their three healthy netminders.