Sabres' Jack Eichel: Suspension over
Eichel's two-game suspension is over, and the forward is eligible to return Saturday in Carolina.
Eichel was suspended for two games as a result of his hit to the head of Colorado's Carl Soderberg. The captain figures to slot back into a first-line center role Saturday versus the Hurricanes. In two meetings with Carolina this season, Eichel has an even-strength assist while posting a cumulative rating of minus-4.
