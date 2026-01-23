Head coach Lindy Ruff said after Thursday's 4-2 win over Montreal that Bryson (upper body) is going to miss some time, Bill Hoppe of the Olean Times Herald reports.

Bryson suffered his upper-body injury during the second period of Thursday's game and was ruled out prior to the start of the third. Zach Metsa will likely play regularly for the duration of Bryson's absence, though the Sabres will probably elevate a defenseman from AHL Rochester in the near future now that they have only six healthy blueliners.