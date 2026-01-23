Bryson (upper body) was designated for injured reserve Friday, Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports.

Bryson finds himself facing a second long-term stint on the sidelines after he missed nine games earlier in the year while in the concussion protocol. Considering the blueliner has just two points in his last 22 outings, and has periodically served as a healthy scratch, few fantasy managers are likely to be impacted by his absence. With the available roster spot, the Sabres called up Zac Jones from the minors.