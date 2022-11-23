Skinner scored two goals on five shots and added three helpers in Tuesday's convincing 7-2 win over the Canadiens.
Skinner had a busy night Tuesday earning five points in only 14:56 of ice time. The 12-year-veteran now has 19 points in 19 contests in an offense that appears to be much improved from last season.
