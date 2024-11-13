Samuelsson (lower body) is considered week-to-week, the Sabres announced Wednesday.

Samuelsson isn't facing a short-term absence after head coach Lindy Ruff told reporters the blueliner would be out "weeks" according to Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News. Given his timeline, fantasy players can probably expect Samuelsson to be designated for injured reserve in the coming days in order to free up a roster spot. In his stead, look for Dennis Gilbert to see the biggest uptick in opportunities -- though Henri Jokiharju should also be in the mix.