Carrick (arm) isn't expected to be an option in the second round of the 2026 Stanley Cup Playoffs Rachel Lenzi of The Buffalo News reports Sunday.

Carrick is still dealing with a week-to-week injury and hasn't played since March 31 against the Islanders. He had nine goals, 16 points, 75 shots on net and 106 hits across 73 appearances between the Sabres and Rangers during the 2025-26 regular season. It remains unclear when he will be available to return to the lineup.