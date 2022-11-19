Forsberg will guard the home crease against New Jersey on Saturday, Ken Warren of the Ottawa Citizen reports.

Forsberg snapped a five-game losing streak (0-4-1) Wednesday, stopping 29 shots in a 4-1 win over Buffalo. Overall, Forsberg is 4-6-1 with a 3.35 GAA and a .904 save percentage. He will have his hands full as the Devils are on an 11-game winning streak.