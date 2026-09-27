Giroux recorded a goal and two assists in Saturday's 4-3 preseason win over the Canadiens.

Giroux did all of his damage on the power play, tying the game with a slap shot midway through the first period before picking up secondary assists on second-period goals by Drake Batherson and Carter Yakemchuk. Ottawa ultimately went 4-for-8 with the man advantage, with all four of its goals coming on the power play. Giroux will open the season as a middle-six forward and is slated to open the campaign skating in the third line next to Michael Amadio and Shane Pinto (undisclosed).