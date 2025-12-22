Perron notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Perron has racked up four goals and three assists over his last six games, including a trio of multi-point efforts. The veteran winger's scoring surge has him up to 20 points, 48 shots on net, 45 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances. He's seeing middle-six usage and power-play time, so he can be a useful depth winger in fantasy.