Senators' David Perron: Dishes two assists
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Perron notched two assists, including one on the power play, and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
Perron has racked up four goals and three assists over his last six games, including a trio of multi-point efforts. The veteran winger's scoring surge has him up to 20 points, 48 shots on net, 45 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 35 appearances. He's seeing middle-six usage and power-play time, so he can be a useful depth winger in fantasy.
