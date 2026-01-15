Perron scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Perron ended his six-game slump with the effort. He entered Wednesday with just one goal over 10 games since his last multi-point effort. The veteran winger is fulling a bottom-six role but has also featured regularly on the power play, which has helped him stay productive. He's up nine goals, 23 points, 66 shots on net, 61 hits, 18 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 46 outings this season.