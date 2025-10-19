Perron scored a power-play goal, added three hits and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

Perron has scored in each of the last two games, and both goals have been on the power play. He's added five shots on net, five hits and a minus-7 rating through six appearances. The 37-year-old winger is listed on the second line but has seen ice time under 13 minutes in four of his six outings, so he may not be as productive as his role would suggest this year.