Batherson scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Monday's 7-2 win over the Bruins.

Batherson posted an identical scoring line to the one he delivered in the 7-1 win over the Capitals on Saturday. The 27-year-old has been outstanding on the power play, where he's tallied five of his 10 total points this season. He's been on a roll of late and has cracked the scoresheet in all but one of his last six outings, recording four goals, six assists, 12 shots on goal, eight hits and a plus-3 rating over that prolific stretch. Batherson should continue to find plenty of opportunities to continue producing as a top-six forward in a red-hot offense.